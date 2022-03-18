College strike called off

OPSEU’s college faculty bargaining team and the College Employer Council (CEC) have reached an agreement to enter binding interest arbitration.

The two parties issued a joint statement saying the strike that was scheduled to start at 12:01 am on Friday, March 18 is called off.

“We are pleased to advise that after 12 hours at the bargaining table, the parties have agreed to unconditional interest arbitration on both parties’ outstanding issues. Hearing dates mutually convenient to the parties will be scheduled soon,” says Dr. Laurie Rancourt, Chair of the Management bargaining team. “We remain committed to putting students and their education first”.

All work-to-rule strike activities have also ended.

College programs will continue normal operations and program delivery.

OPSEU represents about 16,000 faculty at Ontario’s 24 colleges, including Canadore and Georgian.

Earlier this week the union set the strike date, calling for binding interest arbitration, which involves both parties asking a neutral arbitrator to create a compromise from both sides’ proposals.

Faculty rejected a final offer from the CEC last month.

Written by Richard Coffin