The Canada Summit Centre in Huntsville (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

The COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at Huntsville’s Active Living Centre will close at the end of the month.

It’s been in that spot for the past two years. Town officials cite a significant reduction in testing as the reason.

If you need to be tested for COVID-19, town officials say to contact your health care provider, or book an appointment at the Huntsville Shoppers Drug Mart or Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s Bracebridge Assessment Centre.