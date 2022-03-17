At the beginning of the month when it was rumoured Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison would join the race to become the federal Conservative Party leader, only one person had stepped forward. Now he joins a field of six other candidates.

In a video posted on social media, Aitchison says, “let’s be bold. Let’s be ambitious and filled with hope.”

“Our best days are still ahead – let’s work together to get the job done,” he says in the post.

An official with Aitchison’s office says a statement is expected this weekend outlining how his campaign will move forward.

On his Wikipedia page only two policies are listed so far: his support for the Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom alliance and his opposition to the carbon tax.

He joins the race alongside Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre, Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis, York Centre MPP Roman Barber, former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, businessman Joseph Nourgault, and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

The leadership election will take place on September 10. April 19 is the last day candidates can declare for the race.