The time is now, officials with the Town of Bracebridge say, to prepare for potential spring flooding.

Murray Medley, Fire Chief for the Bracebridge Fire Department and the town’s Community Emergency Management Coordinator, says the snowpack is “average” for this time of year. He explains they take their cues from what’s happening at Algonquin Park. “Things could be light (in Bracebridge), but if you have a lot of snow up (in Algonquin Park), that changes the whole outlook,” Medley explains.

Medley says the town works in collaboration with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry (NDMNRF). Medley says the NDMNRF are first to put out a statement with an update, followed soon after the town with the local outlook and recommendations.

Medley says he, and other town staff, will work closely with the District of Muskoka and other municipalities to ensure the information that is released is consistent.

If you haven’t been impacted by flooding in the most, Medley says you don’t have to worry. However, for people living along a lake or river, you should be preparing your property. “Just the general things you would do leading up to something like this,” Medley says.

That includes relocating items of value so they’re not in low-lying areas like your basement, garage, shed, yard, or boathouse, making sure your sump pump is working properly, getting a portable generator in case of power failure, and making sure you have a place to stay if you need to leave your home.

It’s also suggested you figure out where the main electrical feed for your home is so you’re able to shut it off if needed.

Town officials recommend downloading the #AlertMuskoka app and staying tuned to the radio and the town’s website for updates.

Mike Vadlja, Huntsville’s Fire Prevention Officer and Community Emergency Management Coordinator, cautioned last week that while the flood outlook is positive, preparations still need to be made.