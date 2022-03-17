Gravenhurst council deems 12 events “municipally significant”
Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom
As the Town of Gravenhurst’s council prepares for what they hope becomes a busy summer, 12 events have been deemed “municipally significant.”
The designation makes it easier for the selected events to apply for a special occasions permit with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. Shawna Patterson, the town’s Manager of Recreation Services, says they require that the municipality hosting the event is aware the events will be serving alcohol.
The events given the designation are:
- ACBS Antique and Classic Boat Show
- Celebrate Uptown Sidewalk Sale
- Dockside and Muskoka Music Festival
- Gravenhurst Car Show
- Gravenhurst Curling Club Summer Bonspiel
- Gravenhurst Triathlon
- Gravenhurst Winter Carnival
- In-Water Boat and Cottage Show with Ribfest
- Northern Pass Bike Ride
- Ontario Power Boat Racing Association
- Tall Pines Music Festival
- Toronto Outboard Racing Club
“We have a large list of events that are turning this year and a couple of new ones,” Patterson says, pointing to the Tall Pines Music Festival as one of the new events.
She added that there are many other events returning this year, but they don’t need a liquor license, so they don’t have to be declared municipally significant.
“It sounds like you and your staff are going to have a busy summer,” Mayor Paul Kelly said. “It’s great news. It’s been pretty quiet the last couple of summers in Gravenhurst. It’s nice to see and congratulations on the efforts you’ve put out there to get some new things happening here.”