As the Town of Gravenhurst’s council prepares for what they hope becomes a busy summer, 12 events have been deemed “municipally significant.”

The designation makes it easier for the selected events to apply for a special occasions permit with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. Shawna Patterson, the town’s Manager of Recreation Services, says they require that the municipality hosting the event is aware the events will be serving alcohol.

The events given the designation are:

ACBS Antique and Classic Boat Show

Celebrate Uptown Sidewalk Sale

Dockside and Muskoka Music Festival

Gravenhurst Car Show

Gravenhurst Curling Club Summer Bonspiel

Gravenhurst Triathlon

Gravenhurst Winter Carnival

In-Water Boat and Cottage Show with Ribfest

Northern Pass Bike Ride

Ontario Power Boat Racing Association

Tall Pines Music Festival

Toronto Outboard Racing Club

“We have a large list of events that are turning this year and a couple of new ones,” Patterson says, pointing to the Tall Pines Music Festival as one of the new events.

She added that there are many other events returning this year, but they don’t need a liquor license, so they don’t have to be declared municipally significant.

“It sounds like you and your staff are going to have a busy summer,” Mayor Paul Kelly said. “It’s great news. It’s been pretty quiet the last couple of summers in Gravenhurst. It’s nice to see and congratulations on the efforts you’ve put out there to get some new things happening here.”