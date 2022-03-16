Hospice Muskoka will be the first organization featured as part of Muskoka Brewery’s new Community Collaboration Fund.

The program will see a new non-profit selected every month with the brewery helping them raise money. All visitors to the brewery’s taproom will be told of the organization throughout the month and asked if they want to make a donation. Every dollar raised during the month-long campaign will go to the organization.

At the end of the month, a “Community Collaboration Pint Night” will be held at the taproom at 1964 Muskoka Beach Rd. in Bracebridge. Kelly Watson, Director of Culture and Community for the brewery, says $500 worth of food and drinks will be donated for the event and staff members will be onsite to help as well.

“It’s always been a promise that we’ve had to support our community and preserve our environment,” Watson says.

The program is being done with help from tiptap, which is a wireless receiver that lets people instantly pay for items or make donations.

The new fund is an extension of the Community Venture Fund that was started in 2018.

Watson says to sign up for the fund through the brewery’s website. She explains she will work with the non-profit to figure out what month works best for them.

“Over the past 26 years, Muskoka Brewery has a proud history of supporting our local community,” Todd Lewin, the brewery’s president, says. “Our Community Venture Fund was created back in 2018 as a promise to do more to better our community and preserve our environment. This new Community Collaboration Fund is the next step in supporting our local non-profits and welcoming our community back to the brewery after a couple of long years.”