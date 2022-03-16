Expansion at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) is expected to help with the region’s shortage of physicians.

The province has announced an added 30 medical degrees and 41 residency spots at NOSM over the next five years.

“I am so pleased to see the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is included in this announcement because it means that people in Parry Sound-Muskoka will be able to receive the care they need from physicians trained in their own communities,” said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. “I am a long-time supporter of NOSM and I believe this expansion will play a crucial role in addressing the doctor shortage in northern communities.”

According to the university’s estimates, more than 300 physicians are needed in the north, not including retirements that may take place over the next five years.

NOSM’s latest strategic plan will move forward with addressing the urgent physician workforce shortage, innovate health professions education and strengthen research capacity.

Dr. Sarita Verma, President and CEO of NOSM, says this is an exciting time for them with the expansion and becoming an independent medical university on April 1.

“This is another important step in transforming the health-care system in Northern Ontario to eliminate the gaps in health human resources and create equitable access to care,” says Dr. Verma.

NOSM currently enrolls 64 MD students and 60 first-year residents per year.

**With files from Richard Coffin