Parry Sound-Muskoka Green Party candidate says premier is “all talk, no action” on return of Northlander

Ontario’s Green Party isn’t waiting for the provincial election. It wants the Ford government to reinstate Northlander passenger rail service in the spring budget.

“It’s been talk and no action from Doug Ford so far on passenger rail,” Matt Richter, the Greens’ candidate in Parry Sound-Muskoka, says. He claims no progress has been made beyond the $5 million commitment to a business plan study.

In November 2021, Ontario Northland ran a test train between North Bay and Toronto’s Union Station. Since then, no new news about the return of passenger rail has been released.

“It’s time for the Ford government to put money on the table and actually make affordable passenger rail a reality,” Richter goes on to say.

He believes with gas prices continuing to surge in his riding and throughout Ontario, now is the time to push forward with bringing the Northlander back.

“Transportation is a huge issue in our community,” Richter says. “And getting the Northlander back on the tracks would help connect the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding, make life more affordable for people, and tackle the climate emergency by reducing emissions.”

