With construction on the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC) set to start in May, the town is looking for the community to “invest in Bracebridge’s future.”

The Town of Bracebridge is looking for more businesses to claim the naming rights for the 18 remaining sections of the MLCC. It includes the entirety of the library and its 12 sub-sections.

So far, Jerad Henderson, Manager of Recreation Programs and Services, says $751,000 has been raised of the $1.2 million community fundraising goal. He says that’s been through previously announced sponsorships.

In July 2021, the town entered a two-decade agreement with Muskoka Lumber for the naming rights to the arena and announced late last year six businesses have signed on for the naming rights to amenities in the yet-to-be-constructed building.

Henderson says the next round of approved naming rights sponsors will be made on April 6.

In early May, two community fundraisers will be launched. The “Best Seat in the House” campaign will allow individuals, families, or organizations to make a donation to purchase a seat in the new arena. The library’s “Sponsor a Stack” campaign will allow someone to sponsor a section of the library. Henderson gives the example of someone sponsoring the non-fiction section.

With fundraising efforts continuing and construction starting this year, the town also released a video touting the community centre’s features.

According to EngageBracebridge.ca, Fowler Construction will wrap up its site preparation work in April and make way for Aquicon Construction to begin construction on May 2. The building is expected to open to the public by summer 2024.

After shaving off $8 million from Aquicon’s original bid, council approved a $58 million contract with the company. It ended up being over $10 million more than what staff originally estimated.