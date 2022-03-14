The Town of Bracebridge could soon enter a license of occupation agreement with Ontario Power Generation (OPG).

It would allow the organization to install signage in the area surrounding the South Falls and Tretheway Falls generating stations.

The decade-long agreement was approved by the town’s General Committee on March 8, but still needs approval from council when they meet on Wednesday.

This comes almost a year after town council initially discussed OPG’s idea to put fencing and signage up around its two generation stations. Council rejected the idea based on concerns about how putting up fencing will impact the waterways.

Matt Gower, Assistant to the Municipal Clerk and Lands and Agreement Coordinator, prepared the report. If approved, it will not allow fencing to be installed, only signage.

“We expect in the future based on all the feedback we’ve received, OPG may come back, perhaps not this season, but next summer, with a request for some time of physical structural barrier,” he went on to say.

A specific timeline is not known yet, according to Gower, for when the signage will be installed. He added that OPG will be working with the town’s public works department to make sure everything goes according to plan.

According to Gower’s report, all costs to purchase and install the signage will be covered by OPG.