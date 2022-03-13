Collin Cameron (centre) celebrates after winning gold at the para nordic ski world championship in B.C. in 2019 (Photo supplied by: Denise McChesney)

Competing in his sixth event in 10 days, Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron did all that he could to help the Canadians win bronze in the para cross country skiing mixed 4 by 2.5 kilometre relay.

Cameron, Emily Young, Mark Arendz, and Natalie Wilkie teamed up for the event that saw a combination of sitting and standing skiers.



The 33-year-old led things off for the Canadians and ended his lap in second, only 5.2 seconds behind the Ukrainians. The team fell to third by the second exchange. Thanks to a strong final two laps, the Canadians were able to hold onto the final podium place.

Collin Cameron is getting things started for the red and white 🇨🇦 Cameron is the first Canadian to go in the mixed team 4 x 2.5km relay with Emily Young, Mark Arendz, and Natalie Wilkie to follow pic.twitter.com/rceTeJlvFO — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) March 13, 2022

The Canadians time of 27:00.6 put them 1:01.3 behind the gold medal-winning Americans.

Cameron wasn’t a part of the silver medal-winning team four years ago at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang. However, he was one of the four members of the 4 by 2.5 kilometre open relay team that took home bronze. It was one of three bronzes Cameron won four years ago.

It’s been an equally successful second Paralympic outing for Cameron. He won three bronze medals this year as well. Cameron now has six Paralympic bronze medals in his ever-growing trophy room.

Cameron finished seventh in the six-kilometre sitting para-biathlon sprint on March 4. He won his first medal of the Games the next day in the para 18-kilometere cross-country sit skiing, then placed third in the para cross-country skiing – sprint free event on Wednesday. Cameron came oh so close to winning another bronze Thursday, but finished just over a minute behind the bronze medalist in the 12.5 kilometre sitting para biathlon. It was another heartbreak for Cameron in his last individual event of the Games on Saturday. When he crossed the line, he was third, but just over a minute after he finished, Italian Giuseppe Romele snatched it away from him finishing with a time only six seconds better.

The open relay was Cameron’s last event at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.