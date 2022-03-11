Conservation officers are asking for help to find the person who shot three moose in Algonquin Park.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says a bull, cow, and calf moose were shot and killed near Upper Redstone Lake in Eyre Township.

Officials say the calf was removed whole, but the two adults were quartered, with 30 per cent left to spoil.

According to the ministry, it happened sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4. Moose season in the area was Oct. 18 to Oct. 24. The suspect is believed to have local knowledge of the area, and took the moose out of the park, going south on Kingscote Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ministry’s tips line at 1-877-847-7667, contact your local ministry office, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.