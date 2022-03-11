Tobacco, cigarettes, and cannabis were seized by police after a suspected “throw-over” at the Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst.

In total, 14 grams of tobacco, 50 cigarettes, 395 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, as well as cell phones and accessories were recovered by police.

Officials with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) credit the “vigilance of staff” in seizing the package of contraband and unauthorized items.

CSC has a tip line set up for all institutions like Beaver Creek for people to give information about illegal activities happening at a prison. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784. All callers remain anonymous.