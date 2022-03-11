Kevin Weaver has been named as the new president and CEO for Georgian College, which has a campus in Bracebridge.

He starts in his new role on June 20.

Weaver is the current vice president of academics at the college and replaces Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes who is set to retire after a decade in her current role. He’s worked for the college in various capacities since 2014.

“Kevin brings to the role of president and CEO a remarkable depth and breadth of leadership experience in the Ontario college system and an unwavering commitment to Georgian and our students,” said Ali Khonsari, Chair of the Georgian College Board of Governors. “Since arriving at the college, he’s proven to be a highly strategic, well-respected and collaborative leader who is passionate about partnerships, inspires innovation, and is driven to serve our students and campus communities.”

“I’m grateful to the Presidential Selection Committee and Board of Governors for their confidence in me to be the next leader of this great institution,” said Weaver. “I’m inspired to lead Georgian at a time of transition with so much great work to build on and many opportunities for success ahead. This is an extraordinary institution because of the people. I’ve been a proud member of the Georgian team for the past eight years and now to lead this team is truly an honour.”

Weaver has also served as the Acting Dean of Faculty of Health Sciences and Human Services at Fanshawe College, Chair of Fanshawe’s School of Information Technology, and professor and program coordinator at Sault College.