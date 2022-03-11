It’s back-to-back bronze medals for Parry Sound’s Mark Ideson and his curling rink.

The Canadians beat the Slovakians 8-3 in the deciding game. In the match Canada stole one point in the opening end and didn’t look back.

It was a quick turnaround for Ideson’s rink who lost to China in the semi-finals just three hours before the first rock was thrown in the bronze medal game.

It wasn’t an easy path to the bronze medal game for Ideson, Dennis Thiessen, Ina Forrest, Jon Thurston, and alternate Collinda Joseph. They got into the playoffs thanks to a win on the last day of the round robin tournament against Norway.

Lucky Loonie strikes again. Mark Ideson put this loonie somewhere in the Sheet B ice during the first practice. And he just won bronze on Sheet B. It’s the third time he’s done this. Gold in 2014. Bronze in 2018. Bronze in 2022. #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/4U771dqDnF — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) March 11, 2022

The win pushes Canada’s wheelchair curling medal to five. Ideson won gold in 2014 in Sochi and bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.