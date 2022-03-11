Back-to-back bronze medals for Parry Sound’s Ideson at Paralympics
Photo credit: SHVETS production from Pexels.com
It’s back-to-back bronze medals for Parry Sound’s Mark Ideson and his curling rink.
The Canadians beat the Slovakians 8-3 in the deciding game. In the match Canada stole one point in the opening end and didn’t look back.
It was a quick turnaround for Ideson’s rink who lost to China in the semi-finals just three hours before the first rock was thrown in the bronze medal game.
It wasn’t an easy path to the bronze medal game for Ideson, Dennis Thiessen, Ina Forrest, Jon Thurston, and alternate Collinda Joseph. They got into the playoffs thanks to a win on the last day of the round robin tournament against Norway.
The win pushes Canada’s wheelchair curling medal to five. Ideson won gold in 2014 in Sochi and bronze four years ago in Pyeongchang.