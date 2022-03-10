A man wanted for a 2018 double-murder in Vancouver has been arrested in our area.

Vancouver Police confirm they arrested a 26-year-old B.C. man on Tuesday in Gravenhurst. The man is facing two charges of second degree murder for the deaths of a 15-year old and a 23-year-old in January of 2018.

Police say the man shot into a restaurant and hit the adult victim, who died in the hospital days later. The teenager was hit by a stray bullet while in the backseat of his parents’ car, driving past at the time.

The accused is also facing aggravated assault charges for the shooting of a third person in the incident, and discharging a firearm with the intent to injure.

Adam Palmer, Vancouver’s Police Chief, said in a statement that hundreds of witnesses were interviewed and thousands of exhibits processed in the four-year investigation.

“This arrest, coming more than four years later, should serve as a warning. No matter how long it takes, no matter what stands in our way, the men and women of the Vancouver Police Department will never stop their relentless pursuit of the truth, evidence, and accountability for those who commit violent crimes,” said Palmer.