While you won’t have to wear a mask in most settings after March 21, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is urging people to continue practicing “basic public health preventive measures.”

“With the continued high rate of community transmission in Simcoe Muskoka, I strongly advise that everyone continue to wear a mask in indoor public places beyond March 21 to protect against viral spread and severe illness,” says Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s Medical Officer of Health.

“Although the province has decided to lift mask requirements in most public settings, including schools, stores and restaurants, by March 21, it does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over or that the risk of infection has been eliminated,” Gardner says. “COVID-19 continues to spread in our community and caution remains essential.”

“Learning to live” with the virus, he says, will be important, but that requires everyone to be responsible and “assessing their personal level of risk and taking precautions when out in public.”

In SMDHU’s medical region, 80.6-percent of eligible residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.8-percent have taken a booster shot.

Individual vaccination data is not known for Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka because the health unit stopped splitting the data last month.

Gardner says getting more people vaccinated is the best way to fight the virus. He says it helps to reduce transmission, the risk for severe illness, and the chance of being hospitalized if infected.