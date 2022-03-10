A Bracebridge man and his wife want to thank two members of the Muskoka Paramedic Services for going above and beyond what they’re required to do.

Owen Setchell, who uses a wheelchair, says his wife Sussane is recovering from heart surgery that she had a few weeks ago. “Everything was okay and she came home,” he explains. However, earlier this week, she felt a pain in her chest and the couple immediately called 911, fearing the worst.

“She didn’t know exactly what was happening and we needed the paramedics to get here as soon as possible,” Setchell says. “I phoned, explained about the heart condition, and they were here lickety-split, bang, boom, boom, they were here.”

It was just a day after a snowstorm in town so the driveway of their home on Cedar Lane wasn’t plowed. Setchell says the two paramedics “plowed through” in their ambulance to get to their front door. “They had a pile of sophisticated machinery and they tested everything and checked her out,” he goes on to say. “They did everything right.”

Thankfully, his wife was okay. Setchell says he appreciates how after all the testing was done, the paramedics made sure the pair understood what happened and what they did to make sure Sussane was okay.

What happened next is what shocked Setchell.

“They went out and shovelled our ramp,” he says in disbelief.

“It’s definitely not part of the job but what is, is looking after people and being compassionate,” Stuart McKinnon, the District of Muskoka’s Deputy Chief of Paramedic Services and Emergency Management, says. “It could mean shovelling their driveway, throwing down some sand and salt, I know medics have put out food for pets before when someone is about to go to the hospital.”

“I just want to say thank you,” Setchell adds. The pair of paramedics didn’t ask them if they could shovel their walkway or come in after to tell them what they did. He says they just did it and left. “After I saw it, I managed to wheel myself out to the front porch and yelled out thank you,” he says. “I don’t know if they heard me or not.”

Since Setchell uses a wheelchair and his wife has a heart condition, the pair are frequently visited by paramedics to check up on them and see if there’s anything they need. “They’re super,” he says, adding they have never been anything other than professional.

He didn’t get their names but hopes they, and all the other paramedics in Muskoka, know how much the work they do is appreciated.

McKinnon says he knows the roughly 100 paramedics that work for Muskoka Paramedic Services are more than willing to go above and beyond when out on a call. “As paramedics, it’s in their nature to want to do the extra things for people,” he says.