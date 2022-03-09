Gas prices continue going up across Ontario, but the North remains in its own league.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the wild North as he calls it, moves on a very different schedule with retailers driving prices up and down without any rhyme or reason.

“The north is all over the map, you can have a situation where some of it is 1.97, some of it is 2.02, and some might be a dollar 86 or 84,” McTeague says.

According to GasBuddy.com, the price at the pump in Muskoka ranges from $1.75/litre to just under $1.90/litre as of Wednesday morning.

He says retailers calling the shots on prices will keep happening at least until Costco opens their pumps in the North.