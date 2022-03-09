The province is hoping to make a positive change to an “underfunded, fragmented and overly complex” homelessness prevention system.

The District of Muskoka is getting $111,627 through Ontario’s new Homelessness Prevention Program.

The District of Parry Sound Social Services also received $88,928.

The program connects people with housing services and other supports, according to provincial officials. They explain the program will streamline operations meaning less time will be spent doing paperwork and more time working for clients.

The program is launching on April 1st and combines three previous programs: Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative, Home for Good, and, the Strong Communities Rent Supplement Program.

“Our government inherited a homelessness prevention system administered through several different government programs that was underfunded, fragmented and overly complex,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “With Ontario’s new Homelessness Prevention Program, we are simplifying the delivery of services and increasing funding so our municipal partners can spend more time focusing on providing vulnerable Ontarians with the supports they need to stay in their homes or get the housing they need.”

The province’s yearly investment into the new program is now at $464 million after this latest boost, totalling $25 million.