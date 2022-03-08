The OPP is investigating a break-in at a Huntsville restaurant.

Officials say an unknown number of suspects smashed the window of an eatery on King William Street and stole cash from the building. According to police, it happened sometime after 11:15 p.m. the night of Feb. 22, into the next morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.