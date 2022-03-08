Ontario is rolling out a new science and technology curriculum for elementary students.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the new program, last updated nearly 15 years ago, will roll out in September and will include essential life and job skills like learning coding, skilled trades, and food literacy.

The province is also de-streaming the Grade 9 science course for the upcoming school year. That means Ontario’s ninth-graders will no longer be separated into academic and non-academic streams, a practice shown to be disadvantageous to students’ growth.

***With files from Mo Fahim