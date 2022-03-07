Tatiana Sutherland is the first person to announce her intention of running to represent Bracebridge with the District of Muskoka.

The 40-year-old, first-time municipal election candidate will look to be one of Bracebridge’s three representatives at the district level.

Sutherland is currently a member of the Bracebridge Public Library Board.

“Muskoka is such a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” she says. “It’s important that we have representation at both district and town council by someone who can speak personally to issues impacting families with young kids, and I want to be that voice.”

She adds she wants to see more engagement from families in local politics. Sutherland says issues like affordable housing, access to childcare, and making sure good-paying jobs for families are readily available will be her

“My family has fought hard during the pandemic to keep income coming in while managing a toddler, helping elderly parents, and coping with the struggles of managing a small business during really tough times,” Sutherland explains. “It made me increasingly certain we need to work together to continue to make Bracebridge, and all of Muskoka, a thriving, supportive and affordable place for families to live and grow.”

Sutherland is the first person to announce their intention to run for district council.

Current Bracebridge councillor and deputy mayor announced in January his intention to run for mayor in June’s municipal election. He is the only candidate to step forward so far.