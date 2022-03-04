You no longer need to show your proof of vaccination to visit someone at either of Muskoka’s two hospitals.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced today that, in line with provincial restrictions, they’re expanding limited visitation for inpatients as well.

Starting Monday, March 7, admitted inpatients will be allowed two visitors each day who are over 18 between 10 AM and 8 PM. The inpatient will have to have received a negative COVID-19 swab results and visitors will still have to follow MAHC’s visiting requirements.

That includes screening at the entrance of the hospital, giving contact information for contact tracing, stay in the room of the patient your visiting, keep your mask on unless you’re eating or drinking, practice proper hand hygiene and physical distancing, and minimize the amount of times you exit and re-enter the hospital.

“Please keep in mind the hospitals’ responsibility to protect vulnerable patients entrusted to our care and keeping staff, physicians, volunteers, and visitors safe,” says Vickie Kaminski, Interim President & CEO of MAHC. “Should the status of the pandemic become concerning in the future, visitor guidelines at MAHC may change. Because open visitation has not resumed, we regret that visitors are currently not permitted for outpatients except for special circumstances where a support person is necessary.”