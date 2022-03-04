Ontario Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott says she won’t be seeking re-election.

In a statement on Twitter, Elliott says she recently shared her decision with Premier Doug Ford after considerable reflection and discussion with her family.

Ford says Elliott has been by his side since the start of the pandemic and adds she remains instrumental in helping steer Ontario through one of the most difficult periods in our province’s history,

Elliott is the second high-profile resignation in the past few months, following Long-Term Care minister Rod Phillips’ decision to quit in January.

She came close to defeating Doug Ford in the 2018 PC leadership race.

It was her third attempt to win the party’s leadership.

Meantime, controversial eastern Ontario MPP Randy Hillier has also announced he won’t be running for re-election.

