The OPP is investigating stolen firearms in a Huntsville break-and-enter.

Police say potentially multiple suspects broke into a Herman Avenue home sometime in the past two weeks, stealing four rifles and an airsoft gun. No damage was caused to the residence.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).