Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison will run to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party.

That’s according to Global News.

He told Global News he is “building a team that will bring Canadians and our party together” but has not yet officially submitted his name for the race, saying he and his team are waiting on the “final rules” from the party’s leadership organizing committee.

When speaking with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom in February soon after Candice Bergen was appointed as his party’s interim leader, he said it was “a couple of years too early” for him to consider entering the race to lead the Conservatives. “It may happen one day, you never know,” he said at the time. “Stay tuned.”

The former Huntsville mayor was first elected in 2018 and was re-elected in last year’s federal vote.

So far, Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre is the only person to officially throw his name into the hat to lead the party after its previous leader Erin O’Toole stepped down last month. Party officials said Wednesday that a leader will be elected on Sept. 10.