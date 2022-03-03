The OPP is asking the public to help them find 27-year-old Huntsville resident Taylor Sovereign.

Police stopped a vehicle on West Road in Huntsville Wednesday morning, seizing suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and an unauthorized long rifle.

A 25-year-old Lake of Bays woman, and 22-year-old from Bracebridge were arrested, and are facing drugs and weapon charges.

Officials say Sovereign is wanted for bail violations, and fled on foot. The OPP’s Canine Unit searched the area, but was not able to find him.

The OPP says Sovereign does not pose a danger to public safety, but asks anyone who spots him to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.