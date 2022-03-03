On International Women’s Day, the local YWCA will raise money for its programs with a panel of prominent women.

YWCA Muskoka brings back She Talks Muskoka for its third year. The event starts at 7:30 on Tuesday, March 8, and will feature:

Eternity Martis, an award-winning journalist, professor who teaches Reporting On Race: The Black Community in the Media at Ryerson, and author of memoir They Said This Would Be Fun.

Dr. Anne-Marie Zajdlik, a family physician who founded the ARCH Clinic, which helps HIV patients in Guelph and Waterloo, and Bracelet of Hope, a charity which raises awareness and funds for HIV in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Lesotho.

Zoey Roy, an Indigenous activist, artist, and educator, who performs across various genres of art, and focuses on youth and colonialism.

They’ll be hosted by YWCA Muskoka’s Krishma Goraya, a public speaker and event facilitator.

Laura Sundy, YWCA Muskoka’s Director of Community Relations, says the speeches will each focus on “The Path Forward,” a transition out of pandemic life.

“We’re all kinda looking for things to look forward to right now, and our hope is that International Women’s Day is a chance for people to celebrate, but also hear some different perspectives from people who are outside our community, and perspectives that are really important to consider as we move forward.”

According to Sundy, She Talks is one of the organization’s key fundraisers for the year. She says the money will be used to keep their various programs running.

“We’ll take what we raised, and then we’ll look at all of our program areas and see where we need help,” says Sundy. “A lot of the grants that run our programs, there’s not as much access at this time. So it’ll probably be woven throughout all of our program areas, for youth, women’s programming, and poverty reduction.”

YWCA Muskoka has also opened a virtual silent auction to raise funds, and bidding ends on Tuesday.

Two Huntsville restaurants– Westside Fish and Chips, and The Family Place Restaurant and Pizza– will donate a portion of Tuesday’s dinnertime sales to the YWCA fundraiser.

You can buy tickets to She Talks Muskoka, as well as participate in the virtual auction at the event site.

The YWCA isn’t the only organization celebrating the day. On Tuesday morning, The Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person breakfast networking event at The Hook and Ladder Bar and Grill in Bala.

In the afternoon, the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce will run a networking dinner at four restaurants in town, followed by skating or indoor rock-climbing.