It’s a sign that winter is coming to an end: half-load restrictions will soon be in place for many areas of Muskoka.

They go into effect on Monday, March 14. The district has an interactive map on its website highlighting which roads will be affected. Signs will also be put up.

The temporary restrictions mean transport trucks and vehicles exceeding five tonnes per axle will not be allowed on certain roads.

District officials explain the rules are put in place for the spring because as the frost comes out of the ground and moisture comes out of the road, the ashplant becomes softer. A heavy load can cause the road to sink or break apart.

There is no timeline for when the load restrictions will be lifted. District officials say it all depends on the weather but add they’re usually lifted by May.