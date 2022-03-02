Lake of Bays Mayor Terry Glover (far left), Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod (to his right), Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller (to her right), and District of Muskoka Deputy Chair Graydon Smith (far right) were on-hand for the announcement (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

The ice refrigeration system at the Baysville Arena will be getting a major upgrade thanks to a provincial investment.

The upgrade will make the system more environmentally friendly, which Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, says will extend the life of the arena that was opened in 1980.

“Arenas are the cornerstone of rural towns and townships and back long before my time arenas were shrines in small communities like ours all over Canada and I’m certain they’ll remain an integral part going forward,” Terry Glover, Mayor of Lake of Bays, says. “These are places where young men and women dream of the NHL.”

All of the township’s councillors attended the announcement along with Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities, who Glover specifically pointed out. “You can well imagine, and you’re well aware, of the special COVID protocols that had to be in place (at the arena),” he explained. Glover complimented MacKinnon on a “fantastic job” and called him a “hero of Lake of Bays.”

Miller said the Baysville Arena holds a special place in his heart because of all the hours he’s spent in the stands and on the ice.

“Councillor (Robert) Lacroix tells me Norm had a legendary slapshot and apparently there are some marks here from his slapshot,” Glover said while laughing and pointing to the marks on the boards that were far to the right of where the net would sit.

Also getting funding is the Sundridge Strong Joly Arena. A total of $500,000 will go towards replacing the rink’s ice surface and boards. The Town of Parry Sound is getting $240,000 to replace heating and air conditioning units in the community centre. The Bracebridge Senior Citizens Centennial Club is getting $32,100 for an air exchange system to be installed in their building.

“It’s really critical that we ensure that this infrastructure exists in every community across Ontario in a post-COVID-19 environment,” MacLeod said.

While the focus was on the funding, MacLeod also took a moment to thank Miller, who is set to retire from politics in a few months, for his two decades representing the riding. “I think it’s important that you know how hard he has represented you,” she said. MacLeod explained how welcoming Miller was in 2006 when she was first elected, pointing out how they were initially neighbours at Queen’s Park.