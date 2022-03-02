A barrier-free trail will soon be installed at Annie Williams Memorial Park in Bracebridge and more accessibility improvements could follow.

Town council budgeted $95,000 for the project that will see a 550-metre long, 1.5-metre wide trail installed at the park. When construction will start is not noted, but Gillian Mitchell, Parks and Trails Forepoerson for the town, says the project will be done by the end of 2022.

Along the trail, Mitchell says benches made out of Muskoka granite stone will be installed.

Another $41,000 has been budgeted to renovate the picnic shelter at the park.

“While the scope of the project has been established, we would love to hear from the community about any other ideas to improve accessibility at Annie Williams Park,” Mitchell says. “We look forward to seeing this project come to life and creating a more inclusive space in the community.”

She asks anyone with ideas to submit them on the Engage Bracebridge website.

This is the second time in as many years the town is making accessibility upgrades to one of its parks. Last year, an inclusive playground was installed at Kirby’s Beach Park as the “final piece” in making it fully accessible.