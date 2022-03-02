While some may be celebrating as more and more restrictions are lifted in Ontario, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) continues to urge caution.

“Although capacity limits have been lifted in most public settings and the provincial proof of vaccination system has ended, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over,” Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health, says. “We are still seeing community transmission and caution is essential.”

Health officials urge those who haven’t gotten vaccinated to do so. The data provided by SMDHU is no longer split between Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka, so it’s not known the individual vaccination rates for the two regions. However, according to the latest data, 77.1-percent of SMDHU’s medical region has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.4-percent have taken a booster shot.

“We must remain vigilant in our daily lives to protect ourselves and others from infection,” Gardner says. “Along with vaccination, personal protective health behaviours such as staying home when ill, practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance and mask-wearing are simple yet crucial measures to help stop the spread of disease.”

March 1 marked the end of capacity limits in Ontario and proof of vaccination is no longer required. SMDHU officials note that businesses are allowed to continue with those restrictions. It’s not known yet when masking will no longer be required, but Premier Doug Ford said Monday a firm date is coming soon.