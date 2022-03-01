The Town of Gravenhurst is the latest municipality in Muskoka to show its support for Ukraine.

The country’s flag has been raised at the municipal building. It flies alongside the Canadian flag.

“The Town of Gravenhurst stands with the people of Ukraine, their families, and our Ukrainian-Canadian community in Ontario,” Mayor Paul Kelly says. “While this may be a small gesture, we want to show Ukrainians that we stand behind them in a big way and hope that peace will soon be restored to the region.”

The move follows Huntsville council voting Monday night to remove the Russian flag from the G8 Flag Park. Over the weekend, the Town of Bracebridge decided to light up the Bracebridge Falls in yellow and blue, which are the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“Together, the Town of Gravenhurst and members of council stand with the Canadian government and our leaders across the globe in a plea to end these concerning and aggressive actions against Ukraine,” Kelly says.