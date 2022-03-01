A head-on crash on Highway 11 in Huntsville left a 64-year-old man with “serious injuries.”

The crash happened sometime before 7:20 PM on Feb. 28.

Constable Jeff Handsor says officers initially responded to a report of a vehicle going the wrong way on the highway. They weren’t able to intercept the SUV before it was involved in a head-on crash with a transport truck.

The driver of the SUV was first taken to a local hospital, before being transported by Ornge air ambulance to a hospital in Toronto.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.