Ontario isn’t “far away” from lifting its mask mandate.

Premier Doug Ford made the comment earlier Monday but would not give a specific date.

He did hint wearing a mask in public spaces could become a thing of the past after the March Break when kids get back to school.

Ford insisted he would follow the advice of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Last week Dr. Kieran Moore said when the mask mandate is lifted it would also not be required in school settings but would remain in place for higher-risk places like hospitals, long-term care homes, and public transit.