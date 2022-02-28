A snowmobile crash in the region this weekend has claimed the life of one Waterdown man.

According to the OPP’s West Parry Sound Detachment, the incident happened around 2 PM Saturday on Lake Joseph in Seguin.

Police say their investigation showed the operator, 63-year-old William Taylor, was snowmobiling on the lake when he hit a pressure crack, was ejected from the vehicle, and sustained fatal injuries.

Officials say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team.