Gravenhurst municipal office reopens March 1
Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom
The Town of Gravenhurst will fully reopen its municipal office on Tuesday.
Officials remind that anyone going into municipal buildings will need to self screen at the entrance, physically distance, sanitize, and wear a face mask.
Several other facilities reopened earlier this month.
The Centennial Centre, and newly-renovated Gravenhurst Opera House, will also lift proof of vaccination requirements on the same day.