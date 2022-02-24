Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has resumed non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

In early January, the province asked hospitals to pause those services because of rising COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations. Now, hospitals can restart surgeries that do not require a stay in hospital.

Officials say surgeons have started contacting patients to schedule new times.

MAHC resumed outpatient clinics and diagnostic imaging earlier this month, with Vickie Kaminski, Interim President and CEO, saying outpatient surgeries would come next.

“Delays in some health care services to support provincial pandemic response has been an ongoing challenge for patients awaiting care,” says Kaminski in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s understanding of temporary changes when services have to be ramped down. We are eager to return to full capacity.”