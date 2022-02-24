Commander Dan Armour has worked for four different paramedic services, without having to leave Muskoka– now, he’s retiring.

“I’m feeling pretty good, it’s been just over 35 years, and it’s been a great career,” says Armour. “Little emotional day of course, but journeys end and new journeys begin, and I’m ready for a new one.”

Armour says he started off his career working as a supervisor for the Huntsville and Burk’s Falls Ambulance Service in 1987.

In 2000, emergency services were taken over by the municipality, and Armour was re-hired by the newly-formed Muskoka Ambulance Service.

In 2008, private company Medavie EMS took on the local contract, and hired Armour as a manager.

Muskoka Paramedic Services was formed by the district in 2016, and Armour has worked there as Commander ever since.

“I’ve applied for my job four times, but never left Muskoka, so I must have been contributing something good for everybody,” Armour jokes.

Armour says he’s happy he was able to stay local, as this is where he was born and raised, and raised a family.

“[I have] no regrets at all, I loved the career,” says Armour. “Each time we had a change, it made it more rewarding. It made me want to work harder, and do better.”

A private celebration was held to recognize Armour’s many years of service, following his last shift on the job Thursday afternoon.

Armour also served as a volunteer firefighter in Huntsville for more than 20 years. Nowadays, he is more widely known as a town councillor for Huntsville’s Brunel Ward, a position he’s held since 2014.

Although he is retiring, Armour says he expects to stay busy. He notes with a laugh that he starts a four-week vacation Friday, but has four council meetings next week.

He adds he plans to run for re-election later this year, and is debating a run for a seat on district council.