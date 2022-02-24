Image provided by the Ontario Government, New CMOH Dr. Kieran Moore on Tuesday June 29th

Consultations to drop Ontario’s mask mandate are officially underway.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore says mask requirements will be removed from schools and the general public at the same time.

But he adds that high-risk settings like public transit and hospitals will probably keep their policies in play longer as a safety net.

Dr. Moore says the requirement to self-isolate is also being looked at because of COVID-19’s diminishing risk week by week in Ontario.

***With files from Mo Fahim