A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital with “life altering injuries” after a Lake of Bays snowmobile crash.

Police say it happened Thursday morning around 10:40 a.m. on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail D101B near Oxtongue Lake.

According to officials, the woman went off trail while operating a snowmobile, and struck a tree. She was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital.