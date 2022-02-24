One person was severely injured in Wednesday’s crash on Highway 11.

Huntsville OPP says one of the drivers in the crash between two tractor trailers and a cube van was taken to the hospital with “life-altering injuries.” It happened on Hwy. 11 Southbound near Greer Road, sometime before 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a related collision happened more than 12 hours later, where a commercial vehicle struck a parked OPP cruiser at the cordoned off collision site. The officer inside was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

Police fully closed the highway for several hours as they investigated. The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m., with the southbound open shortly after 7:00 p.m..

Anyone with dash cam footage, or information about either incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.