The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) will return to its regular inclement weather procedure, which means students will be able to go to school on snow days.

In the fall of 2020, the board decided to close schools and move classes online when busses were cancelled or schools were closed to in-person attendance.

In a letter to parents, TLDSB officials say now, with the provincial government planning to ease COVID-19 restrictions, schools will remain open on inclement weather days.

The option is still available for students to stay home on bad weather days and learn online, but new material will not be assigned or online schedules scheduled with teachers.

“In rare circumstances, where extreme weather or other facility situations require a school or multiple schools to be closed, the TLDSB community will be notified as soon as possible via the usual communication channels,” the letter from the school board reads.