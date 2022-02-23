The state of emergency in Ontario in place over COVID-19 restriction protests is being lifted.

Premier Doug Ford says it will be lifted as of 5 p.m. and comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked the Emergencies Act.

Ford says the emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground.

He adds they remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor, and in other parts of the province.

***With files from Casey Kenny