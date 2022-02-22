The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry (NDMNRF) needs help finding who was behind the illegal killing of a deer in the Bancroft area.

Ministry officials believe the deer was shot sometime between Jan. 4 and 6, in the area of Bay Lake Road. The animal was abandoned after being dragged into the middle of Bay Lake and had its hide removed from its left side.

It’s suspected the person shot the deer with a rifle.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the ministry tips line at 1-877-847-7667 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.