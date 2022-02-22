Porter Airlines will resume its twice-weekly flights from Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport to the Muskoka Airport this summer.

The flights will run on Mondays and Fridays. During holiday weekends, the Monday flights will happen on Tuesdays. There will also be connecting flights available once you land in Toronto to other destinations Porter flies to.

The first flight back will be on June 24. Service will run until Sept. 6.

James Murphy, Executive Director of Explorers’ Edge who helped broker the deal between Porter and the airport, says he’s “thrilled” to see them back in the skies after a two-year hiatus. “Our intention for this service has always been to prioritize international markets, in order to attract higher yield visitors, who stay longer and spend more,” he said. “Our team will recommence targeting of these audiences, which will be a key strategy to help us rebuild the regional tourism industry that has been hit hard by pandemic travel restrictions.”

The airline temporarily suspended operations in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was originally launched in 2019.