More drugs and cell phones were seized before they got into Gravenhurst’s Beaver Creek Institute.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) officials say 35 grams of cannabis, cell phones, and accessories were intercepted before they got into the building.

They credit the “vigilance of staff members” for catching the contraband before it got inside.

The CSC has an anonymous tip line set up to help catch people sending contraband to the prison. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.