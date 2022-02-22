License plate renewal fees will soon be a thing of the past in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday morning that the fees, as well as the requirement to have a license plate sticker for passenger vehicles, will be lifted as of March 13th.

Legislation will also be introduced that would see the province refund drivers who paid the fees since March 2020.

Once passed, vehicle owners will be able to apply and receive a cheque in the mail starting at the end of March and throughout April.

You’ll still need to renew your licence plate every one or two years and confirm your automobile insurance is valid.