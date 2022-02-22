Thanks to Ontario’s Seniors Community Grant program, the Town of Bracebridge is able to offer free programs for seniors.

The town got $38,238 through the provincial program.

For February and March, free programs will be offered at the Bracebridge Sportsplex for seniors:

Six “welcome back” sessions including try-it classes for fitness, tai chi, introduction to pickleball, aqua cycle, the walking track, and the walking track’s cardio equipment.

Four senior socials with a special guest speaker, refreshments, snacks, and games during the scheduled social time.

Three first aid clinics created for educational purposes to help seniors be prepared in case of an emergency. These are not certification courses and there are no tests.

Through the provincial grant program, the town got $9,028 to offer the free programs as a way to “reduce barriers for Ontario’s seniors to take part in social activities,” according to provincial officials.

The District of Muskoka got $21,848 to help offer outdoor winter programs in support of seniors’ physical and mental health.

The YWCA of Muskoka got $15,000 to help kickstart art classes for seniors, digital literacy workshops, and in-person physical wellness sessions.

The Bracebridge Senior Citizens Centennial Club got $14,300 to help 180 isolated seniors connect with people in the community through “lectures and information about ageism, elder abuse and strategies to deal with these issues.”

The four organizations are part of the 250 recipients of the grant that “helps Ontario’s seniors stay healthy and active in their communities,” provincial officials explain.